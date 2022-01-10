Mike McCarthy sent an email to Cowboys fans on Monday.

Mike McCarthy sent a message to Cowboys fans on Monday.

Mike McCarthy does not want to see a sea of red during the Cowboys’ playoff game against the 49ers on Sunday.

San Francisco 49ers fans are known for their adventurous spirit.

They, like many other fan bases this season, took over SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

They could turn out in droves against the Cowboys in a playoff matchup this Sunday.

McCarthy wants home-field advantage to be a factor in Sunday’s wild card round.

As a result, he’s urging Cowboys fans to buy tickets ahead of time and turn out in droves when the 49ers come to town.

According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, McCarthy said, “What Mike McCarthy wants to see from Cowboys fans on Sunday at ATandT Stadium?”

McCarthy explained, “I just don’t want to see a lot of the other fans.”

“He thinks the fans have been amazing this year, and it’s up to the team to give them something to cheer about,” he said.

‘It’s going to be a fantastic afternoon,’ the narrator predicts.

What does Mike McCarthy hope to see from Cowboys fans at AT&T Stadium on Sunday?

“It’s going to be a wonderful afternoon.”

January 10, 2022, — Jon Machota (@jonmachota)

