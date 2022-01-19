Mike McCarthy Shares His No. 1 Pick

Mike McCarthy Discloses His No. 1 Priority

During Sunday’s wild-card loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Dallas Cowboys were undone by a number of issues.

Penalties were one of the major issues.

Dallas had 14 penalties for 89 yards against the 49ers, which continued a season-long trend.

The Cowboys had 127 penalties during the regular season, which led the league.

Penalties cost them 1,103 yards, second only to the Las Vegas Raiders.

It’s no surprise that head coach Mike McCarthy has made penalty reduction a priority this offseason.

Penalties will be the Cowboys’ “No. 1 priority,” McCarthy said today to reporters.

1 priority” for the next few months, admitting that his team made “far too many” mistakes this year.

Mike McCarthy Reveals His No. 1 Priority Moving Forward

Mike McCarthy Reveals His No. 1 Priority Moving Forward