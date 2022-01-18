Mike McCarthy: What Would a Former NFL GM Do With Him?

A former NFL general manager reveals what he would do with Mike McCarthy if he were in charge.

This week, almost every sports show is asking whether the Dallas Cowboys will bring back Mike McCarthy for the 2022 season.

Mike Tannenbaum, a former NFL general manager, spoke about the Cowboys’ coaching situation on Tuesday’s episode of Get Up.

Though some fans may be surprised, Tannebaum stated that if he were in charge of the decision, he would keep McCarthy as the head coach in Dallas.

“If you want to be the Cowboys’ head coach, you need to be more disciplined.”

“And the results aren’t going to change unless you have a different process,” Tannenbaum said on ESPN’s Get Up.

“I believe the simple solution is to fire him.

However, the best way to manage him is to ensure that you change your process, hold him accountable, and give him the opportunity to change.”

