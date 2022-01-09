Mike McCarthy’s Controversial Decision Has Michael Irvin Reacting

Mike McCarthy, the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, used his starters for the majority of Saturday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Saturday evening, the Cowboys defeated the Eagles 51-26.

Dak Prescott threw five touchdown passes in the Cowboys’ 12-5 season-ending win over the Eagles on Saturday night.

Dallas will be somewhere between the No. 1 and No. 2 spots.

The No. 2 seed and the No. 1 seed both have a chance to advance.

The Cowboys will learn their playoff fate on Sunday as the fourth seed in the NFC.

However, not everyone agreed with the Cowboys’ decision to start their starters for the majority of the game on Saturday night.

Michael Irvin tweeted, “I don’t agree with the decision to play the guys in the second half after that kind of performance in the first half PLEASE! Get them out now!!!”

