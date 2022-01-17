Mike McCarthy’s Future Is Being Discussed Throughout The NFL
On Sunday evening, Mike McCarthy could be coaching for his future.
On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys are down 23-17 to the San Francisco 49ers midway through the fourth quarter.
If his team goes one-and-done in the playoffs this year, would Cowboys owner Jerry Jones consider a coaching change?
Dallas finished the season with a 12-2 record and was ranked No. 1 in the Western Conference.
3 seed in the NFC, so making a head coaching change after a season like that would be risky.
Many, however, believe the Cowboys fell short of their potential.
NFL World Is Speculating About Mike McCarthy’s Future
Mike McCarthy getting out-coached today has me wondering how safe his job is. It’s not often that a coach gets fired after a 12-win season, but I wouldn’t be shocked if Jerry Jones is upset enough to do it.
— Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) January 17, 2022