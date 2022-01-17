Mike McCarthy’s Future Is Being Discussed Throughout The NFL

On Sunday evening, Mike McCarthy could be coaching for his future.

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys are down 23-17 to the San Francisco 49ers midway through the fourth quarter.

If his team goes one-and-done in the playoffs this year, would Cowboys owner Jerry Jones consider a coaching change?

Dallas finished the season with a 12-2 record and was ranked No. 1 in the Western Conference.

3 seed in the NFC, so making a head coaching change after a season like that would be risky.

Many, however, believe the Cowboys fell short of their potential.

“Mike McCarthy’s out-coaching today makes me wonder how secure his job is.”

It’s rare for a coach to be fired after a 12-win season, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Jerry Jones is enraged enough to do so,” Michael David Smith tweeted.

