Mike McCarthy’s Old Quote Has Gone Viral

Mike McCarthy’s Old Quote Is Going Viral

Following his team’s loss on Sunday, an old quote from Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is circulating on social media.

On Sunday afternoon, the Cowboys were defeated 23-17 by the 49ers at ATandT Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

McCarthy has come under fire from analysts and fans in the wake of the heartbreaking loss.

An old quote from a previous press conference has resurfaced since then.

It isn’t very good.

Look: Old Quote From Mike McCarthy Is Going Viral

Never forget the Mike McCarthy interview process pic.twitter.com/E1UzUZEvqq — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) January 16, 2022