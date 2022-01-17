Mike McCarthy’s Return Is Expected By The Cowboys

If Mike McCarthy is expected to return to the Cowboys, the team will say so.

Following the Dallas Cowboys’ playoff loss yesterday, speculation about McCarthy’s future arose.

McCarthy appears to be in the clear for the time being.

At least, that’s what the Cowboys’ brass are publicly stating.

McCarthy will be the Cowboys’ head coach in 2022, according to Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones, who spoke on 105.3 The Fan.

