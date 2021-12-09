Mike McCarthy’s Win-Guarantee Reaction: Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott appears to have his head coach’s support in his confidence in defeating the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

McCarthy, who was back at the Cowboys’ facility after missing last week due to COVID-19, almost ensured a win for the 8-4 Cowboys in a crucial matchup against the surging 6-6 Football Team.

“This game is going to be won by us.”

“I have faith in that,” Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said.

Prescott echoed McCarthy’s statement when contacted for comment.

