Mike McDaniel is rumored to be looking to expand his team.

Mike McDaniel, the new head coach of the Miami Dolphins, just signed his contract, and he’s already planning a major personnel move.

According to the Sun-Sentinel’s Omar Kelly, McDaniel wants to hire Vic Fangio, the former head coach of the Denver Broncos, as his defensive coordinator.

After three seasons and a 19-30 record, Fangio was fired by the Broncos at the end of last season.

Fangio, who is 63 years old, is widely considered to be one of the best defensive coordinators available.

He played for the Chicago Bears from 2015 to 2018, the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014, the Houston Texans from 2002 to 2005, the Indianapolis Colts from 1999 to 2001, and the Carolina Panthers from 1995 to 1998.

