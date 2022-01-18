Mike Pereira Shares His Real Thoughts On The Cowboys-49ers Refs

Mike Pereira Opens Up About Cowboys-49ers Refs

Fans and analysts from all over the league were baffled by the officiating during Sunday’s Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers.

And the referee crew’s dubious performance came to a head on the final play of the Cowboys’ 23-17 loss.

The Cowboys and officiating staff scrambled to get the ball set for a spike after Dak Prescott took a designed QB run up the middle with no timeouts.

Rather than handing the ball to the umpire, the Dallas quarterback handed it to his center, forcing the umpire to break through the line and re-spot the ball.

Before the ball is snapped, the umpire is required by rule to touch it.

The officials called the game and ran off the field with no time left on the clock as Prescott spiked it.

Mike Pereira Reveals True Feelings On Cowboys-49ers Refs

