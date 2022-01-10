Mike Phelan urged Manchester United to complete the transfer of Jude Bellingham before he joined Dortmund from Birmingham in 2020.

Prior to his move to Borussia Dortmund, Mike Phelan personally recommended that Manchester United sign Jude Bellingham.

After starring for England in Germany, the 18-year-old midfielder has a slew of top European clubs vying for his services.

Bellingham, a former Birmingham City midfielder who scored in the win over Frankfurt at the weekend, has dominated the Bundesliga and performed admirably in the Champions League for his club.

United and Liverpool are both interested in signing the star, who is thought to be worth £90 million.

The Red Devils pulled out all the stops to persuade the star to come to Old Trafford in 2020, while he was still at Birmingham City and plotting his future.

He and his parents were taken on a private tour of the club’s Carrington training complex, where they met Sir Alex Ferguson.

Despite this, the ace and his family decided that Dortmund was the best place for him to develop, and he moved there the following summer.

It has now been revealed that Phelan was the one who sparked United’s interest in Bellingham after seeing him play for Birmingham against West Brom.

According to The Athletic, United’s current first-team coach saw him at the age of 16 and was immediately impressed by his abilities.

Phelan’s role has expanded to include recruitment since the arrival of Ralf Rangnick in the dugout at the Theatre of Dreams.

And he’s revealed how he plans to use a personal touch to scout potential members and entice them to the club.

“Technology adds a little extra,” Phelan said.

My eyes are no longer deceiving me at this point in my career.

I can see what’s going on as long as my eyesight is clear.

“Because the game can afford it, there are a lot of people now in the game who are big on analysis: iPads, computers, they all play a part.”

A computer, on the other hand, has never won a football match.

“It’s helpful, but it doesn’t give you a sense of what’s going on.”

It’s easier to present those numbers to a player because today’s children are aware of the world, and they want to know how far they’ve run.

“A Premier League midfielder now has to run 14 to 15 kilometers, which is a huge distance.”

But why? Why do you have to do that if you can play in a team? Does it always get you the result you want?

