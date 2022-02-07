Mike Tirico’s Olympic Plans Have Changed, According to Reports

According to reports, Mike Tirico’s Olympic plans have shifted.

Mike Tirico is one of the few American broadcasters on the ground in China for the opening ceremonies of the Winter Olympics.

However, the veteran sportscaster will leave China earlier than expected.

Tirico will leave China on Monday, according to the Associated Press.

He was supposed to leave on Thursday.

Tirico is expected to return to the United States on Monday, according to reports.

On Wednesday and Thursday, he’ll host coverage of the Winter Olympics from Stamford, Connecticut.

After that, Tirico will fly to Los Angeles to anchor the network’s coverage of the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics.

More on the decision from the Associated Press:

Mike Tirico’s Olympic Plans Have Reportedly Changed

Mike Tirico’s Olympic Plans Have Reportedly Changed

Tirico will then head back to Stamford for the final week of Olympic coverage. The Games conclude on Feb. 20. Maria Taylor, who signed with NBC on the eve of last summer’s Tokyo Olympics, will host Tuesday night’s show while Tirico is flying back. Tirico was originally scheduled to stay in Beijing through Thursday before going to Los Angeles. NBC officials, though, have reiterated that his schedule was subject to change based on COVID-19 and other factors.