Mike Tomlin Discloses Ben Roethlisberger’s “Assumption”

Mike Tomlin Talks About Ben Roethlisberger’s “Assumption”

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going into this offseason assuming Ben Roethlisberger will retire from football.

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin said during his press conference on Tuesday that the team is operating under the assumption that Big Ben will retire after 18 years on the field.

With a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC wild card game on Sunday night, the future Hall of Fame quarterback’s NFL career is likely over.

Mike Tomlin Reveals His “Assumption” With Ben Roethlisberger

Mike Tomlin Reveals His “Assumption” With Ben Roethlisberger