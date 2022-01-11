Mike Tomlin Discusses The Steelers’ Punting Problem

Mike Tomlin Talks About The Steelers’ Punting Problems

There aren’t many roster battles for the Steelers heading into their playoff game against the Chiefs, but there is one at punter.

As a rookie, Pressley Harvin has started all but two games this season and has struggled to stay on the field.

Harvin punted 70 times during the regular season, averaging only 42.6 yards per punt.

He also only pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line 35.7 percent of the time, which put him in the bottom third of the league.

That statistic was also in the bottom third of the league, prompting head coach Mike Tomlin to suggest that Sunday’s game could be open.

Mike Tomlin Addresses The Steelers’ Punting Situation

Mike Tomlin Addresses The Steelers’ Punting Situation