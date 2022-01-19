Mike Tomlin Discusses the Steelers’ Quarterback Position
When it comes to next season’s starting quarterback, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is open to anything.
Tomlin confirmed that a veteran, rookie, or one of the team’s current quarterbacks could start during his final media availability of the season.
Mike Tomlin Reveals Steelers Mindset With Quarterback Position
