Mike Tomlin Discusses the Steelers’ Quarterback Position

When it comes to next season’s starting quarterback, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is open to anything.

Tomlin confirmed that a veteran, rookie, or one of the team’s current quarterbacks could start during his final media availability of the season.

