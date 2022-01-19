Mike Tomlin Makes a Strong Statement About Matt Canada

Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers should not hold their breath for a new offensive coordinator this offseason.

Despite the struggles of Matt Canada and the Pittsburgh offense, head coach Mike Tomlin appears to have faith in his assistant.

“I’m optimistic about Matt Canada,” Tomlin told radio hosts on 93.7 “The Fan.”

Mike Tomlin Sends Clear Message About Matt Canada

Tomlin on @937theFan: “I’m optimistic about Matt Canada.” — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) January 18, 2022