Mike Tomlin Reacts To JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Return To The NFL On Thursday

Mike Tomlin Reacts To JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Reintroduction On Thursday

Star wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster returned to practice, giving the Pittsburgh Steelers a big boost heading into Wild Card Weekend.

But what does Mike Tomlin, the head coach, think about this development?

Tomlin didn’t rule out Smith-Schuster playing against the Chiefs on Sunday when speaking to the media on Thursday.

He wouldn’t say how he’s improved, but he did say that returning to practice is “a start.”

Since suffering a shoulder injury in Week 5, Smith-Schuster has not played in a game.

However, what was initially thought to be a season-ending injury may have healed in time to help the Steelers make a playoff push.

Smith-Schuster had 129 yards on 15 catches prior to his injury.

He rushed for nine yards and scored a touchdown on the ground.

Mike Tomlin Reacts To JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Return Thursday

Mike Tomlin Reacts To JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Return Thursday