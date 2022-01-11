Mike Tomlin Updates On Najee Harris’ Situation

Mike Tomlin Updates Najee Harris’ Situation

With an elbow injury, Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris left Week 18’s game early.

However, he was able to return and make some crucial plays for Pittsburgh late in the season to keep the team’s playoff hopes alive.

Head coach Mike Tomlin gave an update on Harris’ injury on 937 “The Fan” on Tuesday.

Tomlin expects Harris to be limited in practice, at least at first.

“Najee Harris’ elbow injury will affect his practice availability early in the week, according to Mike Tomlin on [937 “The Fan”].

“I hope that’s the worst of it,” Andrew Fillipponi tweeted.

