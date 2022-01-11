Mike Tomlin’s Honest Admission Surprises the NFL World

While many Pittsburgh Steelers fans stayed up late to watch the Raiders-Chargers game on Sunday night, Mike Tomlin claims he did not.

Before Las Vegas won 35-32 on a field goal as time expired in overtime, Tomlin told reporters he “dozed off.”

Both teams would have qualified for the playoffs if the game had ended in a tie, with the Steelers missing out.

Despite the stakes, Tomlin claims he didn’t make it through overtime and even fell asleep before the Chargers rallied late in the fourth quarter to force the extra session.

He even admitted that not forcing himself to stay up was “probably a good thing.”

Some people believe Tomlin is lying, while others believe it’s extremely relatable that he chose sleep over watching the game late at night.

NFL World Surprised By Mike Tomlin’s Honest Admission

