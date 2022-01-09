Mike Tomlin’s Postgame Quote On Ben Roethlisberger Was Fantastic

On Ben Roethlisberger, Mike Tomlin Had A Great Postgame Quote

Mike Tomlin is one of the greatest podium performers of all time.

Following Ben Roethlisberger’s overtime drive to keep the Steelers’ playoff hopes alive, Pittsburgh’s head coach didn’t disappoint.

“When everyone else gets funny, he’s the same,” Tomlin explained to reporters.

“Everyone else gets a little tense,” Tomlin said, his voice tightening.

“He’s the same guy,” says the narrator.

