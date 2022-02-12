Mike Tyson, 55, walks away from his fight with Jake Paul after a breakdown in conversation with a YouTuber 30 years his junior.

Mike Tyson, 55, walks away from his fight with Jake Paul after a breakdown during a conversation with a YouTuber 30 years his junior.

MIKE TYSON has formally backed out of a fight with Jake Paul.

Last month, SunSport reported that former world champion, 55, was in advanced talks with Paul, 25, about a high-profile exhibition fight in Las Vegas, Nevada.

However, according to Sun Online, Tyson decided to back out of the deal because the numbers didn’t add up.

“Mike did not want to resume full-scale training to a level that the world would expect unless he thought the money was right,” a source close to the former “Baddest Man on the Planet” said.

“However, what appeared to be a good idea at the beginning of the year is no longer a priority.”

Tyson and Paul’s representatives had been secretly hammering out plans for the pay-per-view fight, which is expected to take place later this year and could bring in £36 million ((dollar)50 million).

“The last few weeks have seen a change for Mike,” a business associate of Tyson told Sun Online.

He agreed to fight Jake in an exhibition match in Vegas, but word on the street is that the deal isn’t what he expected.”

Tyson also doesn’t want to put his body through the rigors of grueling training sessions like the ones he did leading up to his victory over Roy Jones Jr.

“It’s not that he can’t physically dominate Jake,” the source said, “but his life isn’t conducive to training to the level that would be required.”

“Mike has so much else going on in his business life, especially with his growing marijuana empire.” “And the maths don’t add up right now.”

Since 2016, Tyson’s Tyson Holistic label has been building a cannabis empire.

His business, which sells premium marijuana strains, edibles, and extracts, is said to bring in around £500,000 per month.

‘Iron Mike’ is also developing a 418-acre marijuana-themed vacation resort, which he hopes will include a music festival to rival Coachella and the world’s longest lazy river.

Aside from a luxury hotel and the allure of ‘glamping’ tents, there will be a Tyson University on site to teach cannabis cultivation tips to aspiring farmers.

Tyson has played down the story about him speaking with Paul’s team in recent weeks.

”There is one significant factor in all of this for Mike,” the source added.

He has no need or desire to enter this fight simply to boost Jake’s fighting credentials.”

When he attended the unveiling of a metal statue of himself at Mulberry Street Pizzeria in November, Tyson hinted that he was preparing for a fight in the spring.

