Mike Tyson, according to UFC legend Vitor Belfort, “is a very exposed human being” who “doesn’t get enough protection.”

Mike Tyson is “a very exposed human being,” according to UFC legend Vitor Belfort.

Mike Tyson is a “very exposed human being,” according to UFC legend Vitor Belfort, who is enraged that “a lot of people don’t protect him.”

The two athletes have previously trained together, with Belfort teaching the boxing legend the ropes in mixed martial arts.

And, in an exclusive interview with SunSport, Belfort revealed that the two talked about their respective ‘hardships’ during downtime.

Tyson has a history of alcohol and drug abuse, and was sentenced to three years in prison for rape.

He continues to vehemently deny this and has since transformed his life, culminating in a sensational return to the ring in November 2020.

Belfort, 44, said of their conversations, “We have had conversations.”

It was about personal matters, difficulties, and a man who had faced difficulties.

Mike Tyson is a very unique individual, but I keep the personal things we discussed to myself because he is a very exposed human being who isn’t protected by many people.

“However, I can tell you that Mike Tyson’s life style, just to be alive and here, should be used as an example of ‘if you believe it, you can do it.'”

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

Belfort was recently in the ring, in a highly-publicized exhibition bout against Evander Holyfield.

He had previously knocked out the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion twice, but the fight was stopped in the first round.

Despite his own sporting crossover, Belfort does not want to see Tyson, now 55, try out for MMA.

“He’d have to learn the ground game, wrestle, and it’s a completely different sport, a completely different ball game,” he added.

It’s extremely difficult.

“Don’t get me wrong; I’m not opposed to it, but I don’t think it’s a good idea.”

Tyson has previously teased that he might fight in mixed martial arts, with training footage showing him sparring in the octagon.

Belfort, on the other hand, appears to only want it to be used for gym sparring.

Tyson has a lot on his mind outside of training and the ring, what with his cannabis business.