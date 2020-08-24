Mike Tyson comeback fight in doubt after Roy Jones Jr threat amid date change

Mike Tyson’s much anticipated comeback fight is in doubt after his opponent Roy Jones Jr revealed he could walk away over a date dispute.

Iron Mike was set to return to the ring for the first time in 15 years on September 12 to take on the 51-year-old.

But Tyson’s camp have delayed the eight-round exhibition bout until November 28 according to social media app Triller, who have the rights to the fight.

And Jones is now taking legal action and has vowed to walk away if he is not sufficiently compensated.

He told the Daily Mail : “We’re trying to figure something out, my lawyers is (sic) talking with their lawyers, trying to figure out ways to make it a better situation so that I can compensated for it, that is more beneficial for me to do.

“If they don’t make it make sense, it (the fight) would be off.

“Why would I change the date and mess up the rest of my year when I agreed to September 12.”

The fight was going to take place behind closed doors but the new date means fans could yet be in attendance.

Jones last fought in 2018 and now welcomes his income from avenues away from boxing, although these are going to be affected by the delayed fight date.

He explained: “I’ve had to cancel other stuff to be out here, it’s upset my calendar, I’ve got to change things.

“That’s why we have to table bulls*** now. That’s the biggest issue, I’m not a full time boxer anymore so I do other things to make an income.

“If I can’t do other things then I should be compensated for that, because it changes the schematics. It’s not acceptable.”

The four-division champion has admitted though that, should the fight still go ahead, he could benefit from a longer preparation.