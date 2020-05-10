Mike Tyson insists he ‘never’ thinks about infamous moment he BIT Evander Holyfield’s ear

21 SHARES Share Tweet

Mike Tyson insisted that he never thinks about the infamous moment he bit off Evander Holyfield’s ear in the boxing ring and claimed he has made more money from the aftermath that he was fined for the incident.

Tyson first fought Holyfield in 1996 as he attempted to defend his WBA heavyweight title. Holyfield won the bout by TKO in the eleventh round but Tyson complained of head-butting throughout the contest and a rematch finally took place the following year.

The American went out for revenge and in their rematch he bit Holyfield’s ear twice – with a chunk of his ear being left on the canvas – before he was disqualified and fined $3million from his $30million purse by the Nevada state commission.

When asked whether he still thinks about the incident on his own podcast, Hotboxin’, Tyson admitted: ‘Not at all. I never think about it.

‘You know what I do think about? I think about how much money I’ve made from biting somebody’s ear which supersedes the 3million dollars that I lost. Isn’t that crazy?’

The fight became one of the most iconic moments in sporting history as Tyson had his boxing license rescinded.

However, the former champion revealed he made much more from the aftermath of the situation than the $3million he was fined for from the incident.

‘That’s what makes it funny to me. Not that I bit his ear, but the money I was fined, I made it back in folds just from taking pictures biting his ear.’

During his break from the ring after his license was rescinded, Tyson made a guest appearance for the WWE at a Wrestlemania event where he was paid over $3million to be a ‘guest enforcer’.