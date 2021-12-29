Mike Tyson reveals that he dumped his ex-girlfriend after she slaughtered, cooked, and ate one of his pet pigeons.

Mike Tyson has revealed that he dumped his ex-girlfriend after she killed, cooked, and ate one of his pet pigeons.

The 55-year-old is well-known for his love of birds, which he has cared for since he was a child in New York.

Tyson once told a story about how, when he was ten years old, he knocked out a bin man after he threw his pet pigeon in the bin.

And now the Baddest Man on the Planet has revealed how he dumped his ex-girlfriend after she insisted on eating one of his pigeons.

In 2013, Tyson was asked if he had ever tasted one of his birds on the US radio show Boomer andamp; Carton.

“I tried,” he replied.

I gave it my all.

“When I was dating this young lady, she told me, ‘I don’t know why you’re flying those damn birds; you should be eating them.’

“She grabbed one and proceeded to cook and eat it.”

I was unable to complete the task.”

If we were curious about how the pigeon was prepared, Tyson revealed that it was boiled by his former lover.

“It was just not the right thing to do,” he continued.

That’s why she’s no longer my woman.”

“It was her house and we were living off of her dime, so she could do [it],” he said when asked why he didn’t stop her.

Tyson once admitted to fighting a bully as a child after the bully ripped his pet’s head off.

“The guy ripped the head off my pigeon,” he said.

The pigeon was my first love in life.

“It was the first time I had ever thrown a punch.”

Since I was nine years old, I’ve had a thing for pigeons.

They provided me with a way out.

“I was chubby and unattractive.”

The kids used to tease me all the time.

Pigeons were the only thing that made me happy.”