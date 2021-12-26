Mike Tyson reveals that he once KOed a garbage man with his “titanic right hand” for throwing away his favorite pigeon.

Mike Tyson, the heavyweight boxing legend, once revealed that he knocked out a bin man after he threw his pet pigeon in the trash.

Iron Mike won 50 fights in his career, including 44 knockouts, but one punch in particular stands out in his mind.

It happened when Tyson, who made his boxing comeback last year against Roy Jones Jr, was ten years old and lost his first love… a pigeon named Julius.

After the bird died, the 55-year-old was forced to say goodbye to it.

A bin man found Julius lifeless on a crate and disposed of him before he could hold a proper memorial.

“One morning I woke up and found my favorite pigeon, Julius, had died. I was devastated and was going to use his crate as my stickball bat to honor him,” Fury explained to the World Boxing Council.

“I left the crate on my stoop and went inside to get something, only to return to find the sanitation man crushing the crate.”

“With a titanic right hand, I rushed him and caught him flush on the temple, knocking him out cold.”

When a boy confronted Tyson, he brutally ripped the head off a pigeon.

“He ripped the head off my pigeon,” he continued.

The pigeon was the first thing I ever loved.

“I’m not sure why; trying to explain it makes me feel ridiculous.”

[Pigeons] are eerily similar to humans.”