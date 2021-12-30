Mike Tyson reveals that one of his favorite pet pigeons was killed, cooked, and eaten by an ex-girlfriend, prompting him to dump her.

Mike Tyson reveals that he dumped an ex-girlfriend after she killed, cooked, and ate one of his favorite pet pigeons.

Mike Tyson, the boxing legend, has revealed that he once dumped a former girlfriend after she cooked and ate one of his pigeons in front of him.

The 55-year-old is well-known for his love of birds, which he has cared for since he was a child in New York.

Tyson once told a story about how, when he was ten years old, he knocked out a bin man after he threw his pet pigeon in the bin.

And now, the Baddest Man on the Planet has revealed how he dumped his ex-girlfriend after she insisted on eating one of his pigeons.

In 2013, Tyson was asked if he had ever tasted one of his birds on the US radio show Boomer andamp; Carton.

“I tried,” he responded.

I gave it my all.

“When I was dating this young lady, she told me, ‘I don’t know why you’re flying those damn birds, you should be eating them.’

“She grabbed one and proceeded to cook and eat it.”

And I was unable to complete the task.”

If we were curious about how the pigeon was prepared, Tyson revealed that it was boiled by his former lover.

“It was just not the right thing to do,” he continued.

That is why she is no longer my woman.”

“It was her house and we were living off of her dime, so she could do [it],” he said when asked why he didn’t stop her.

Tyson once revealed that as a child, he fought a bully who had ripped his pet’s head off.

“The pigeon’s head was ripped off by the guy,” he said.

The pigeon was the first thing I ever loved.

“It was my first time throwing a punch.”

Since I was nine years old, I’ve had a thing for pigeons.

They were a safe haven for me.

“I was chubby and unattractive at the time.”

I was constantly teased by children.

Pigeons were the only thing that brought me joy.”