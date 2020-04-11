Mike Tyson reveals who would win fight between him and Muhammad Ali

They are two undisputed heavyweight greats but Mike Tyson has revealed who he believes would win a fight between prime versions of himself and Muhammad Ali.

Tyson and Ali recently came face-to-face in virtual form as they met in the final of the eWorld Boxing Super Series, which was held to provide fight fans with some much needed action as events around the world remain suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ali vs Tyson? All this and more as virtual gaming takes over after global sporting calendar grinds to a halt

On that occasion it was ‘Iron Mike’ who prevailed on the scorecards, although Tyson believes that if he had met Ali in the ring in real life, the outcome would have been very different.

“I know it’s a fantasy game. Most likely I would win the fantasy, I wouldn’t win the real fight,” Tyson told Yahoo Sports.

“Ali’s the greatest there’s ever been.”

Many would concur with Tyson’s praise for former Olympic gold medalist and three-time world heavyweight champion Ali, who passed away in 2016 at the age of 74 following a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease.

But Tyson, 53, was still doing himself at least a partial disservice. He earned himself the title ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ after becoming the youngest fighter ever to capture the world heavyweight title by beating Trevor Berbick at the age of just 20 back in 1986.

His career ledger – interrupted by a jail stint – read 50 wins in 58 fights by the time he finally hung up his gloves in 2005, with 44 of those victories coming by way of knockout.

A figure widely regarded as one of the greatest icons of all time across any sport, Ali retired with a record of 56 wins from his 61 fights, with 36 of those coming via knockout.