Mike Tyson shows off ferocious power and speed ahead of boxing return vs Roy Jones Jr

Mike Tyson showed he still has his ferocious power and speed in a slow-motion training video ahead of his fight with Roy Jones Jr.

Tyson will return to the ring for the first time since 2005 when he takes on Jones in an eight-round exhibition in California on November 28.

And in a new video posted to Instagram, 54-year-old Tyson shows Jones, 51, what he can expect in the clash of the two former heavyweight champions.

Tyson has been training with MMA coach Rafael Cordeiro since March as he prepares for his boxing comeback.

The video shows Tyson landing power-packed left hooks on Cordeiro before deftly ducking a roundhouse from his coach.

Tyson appears to be making the most of the extra time to prepare after the fight against Jones was put back from September 12.

The pay-per-view bout was moved in order to maximise revenue.

According to TMZ, the fight will also now be sanctioned by an as yet unnamed body and scored by judges, after it was originally announced there would be no winner and knockouts would be prohibited.

Tyson explained that the delay to the fight is to allow interest to peak ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend date.

“Changing the date to November 28 will give more people the opportunity to see the biggest comeback in boxing history,” he said.

“This temporary inconvenience will last longer than Roy Jones Jr. He better be ready, I’m coming full force.”

The fight will be screened on pay-per-view in the United States via social media app Triller who have reportedly paid $100million for the rights.

The pay-per-view will cost $49.99 but no prices or broadcast information has been released for the UK.

Tyson’s ring comeback follows on from a more unusual challenge, which saw him take on a shark in a TV stunt for the Discovery Channel.

The channel marked the start of Shark Week and was first televised in the US last Sunday. It will be aired on Discovery Channel UK for the first time this coming Sunday.