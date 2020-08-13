Mike Tyson shows off ferocious power and speed in slow-mo training video ahead of Roy Jones Jr fight

MIKE TYSON showed Roy Jones Jr what he’s walking into by showing off his skills in a slow-mo video.

The 54-year-old heavyweight legend is preparing to fight for the first time in 15 years, having signed to an eight-round exhibition bout.

Tyson has been training since March with MMA coach Rafael Cordeiro.

And the pad man released slowed down footage highlighting just how heavy Iron Mike is hitting again.

Tyson wings in hooks to body and head with Cordeiro’s body belt taking a beating.

The pair now have more time to prepare for the pay-per-view spectacle after it was moved from September 12 to November 24.

They were also due to box under strict orders, prohibiting knockouts and not having judges score the bout.

But now an unnamed but recognised sanctioning body will oversee the fight adopting more familiar rules.

Officials will be ringside scoring and the winner of the exhibition receive a special belt.

Tyson said: “Changing the date to November 28 will give more people the opportunity to see the biggest comeback in boxing history.

“This temporary inconvenience will last longer than Roy Jones Jr.

“He better be ready, I’m coming full force.”