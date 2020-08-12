Mike Tyson told that Roy Jones Jr had a better career than heavyweight legend

Mike Tyson may have ruled the heavyweight division – but Roy Jones Jr had a better career.

That is the view of fellow former world champion Badou Jack who will fight on the undercard of the legends’ exhibition bout.

The fight, over eight rounds in California, was due to take place next month but will now be staged on November 28.

Jack will take on the unbeaten Blake McKernan on the card which also features YouTube star Jake Paul against former NBA star Nate Robinson.

And Jack, who fought Brits James DeGale and George Groves in thrilling world title fights, believes Jones’ career achievements trump Tyson’s.

“In their primes, I think Roy probably had a better career, but Tyson is a heavyweight… a real heavyweight,” he said.

Tyson still holds the record for the youngest heavyweight world champion in history having beaten Trevor Berbick to rule the division at the age of 20.

But although he carried brutal power, he was beaten by rivals Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis towards the end of his career.

Jones, meanwhile, held world titles in four weight divisions, from middleweight through to heavyweight and only retired in 2018.

Both legends have been training recently with Tyson looking in better shape – although doubts have been raised about how they will perform in the fight.

“I hope they don’t get hurt,” Jack added. “Tyson’s dangerous, Roy is too. Tyson’s super explosive but they’re [both]old now.

“I’m just excited to be a part of it and see them move around. I don’t know if they’ll go all out. I don’t think Mike Tyson can take it easy, but we’ll see what happens.”