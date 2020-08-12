Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr WILL be scored – and winner will receive belt

Mike Tyson’s delayed fight with fellow ring legend Roy Jones Jr will reportedly sanctioned – and have a special belt up for grabs.

The eight-round exhibition bout was due to take place on September 12 in California but has been delayed until November 28.

The fight card has also been fleshed out with former world champion Badou Jack taking on the unbeaten Blake McKernan.

YouTube star Jake Paul will still face former NBA star Nate Robinson in the co-main event while Brit Viddal Riley, who trained KSI to fight Logan Paul, will take on former MMA fighter Rashad Coulter.

And according to TMZ, Tyson vs Jones will be sanctioned and scored – despite the California commission insisting the fight will have no winner.

Tyson, meanwhile, explained that the delay to the fight is to allow interest to peak ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend date.

“Changing the date to November 28 will give more people the opportunity to see the biggest comeback in boxing history,” he said.

“This temporary inconvenience will last longer than Roy Jones Jr. He better be ready, I’m coming full force.”

The fight will be screened on pay-per-view in the United States via social media app Triller who have reportedly paid $100million for the rights.

The pay-per-view will cost $49.99 but no prices or broadcast information has been released for the UK.

Meanwhile, Tyson has been warned by Carl Froch that he may “lose the plot” in the fight when he realises his body is not up to it.

“Would he lose the plot like he did against Holyfield and take a chunk of the old ear off? There could be a danger where he gets really frustrated,” Froch said.

“Those 16-ounce gloves are going to be more difficult to knock his opponent out. And then they’re going to be blowing out of their a*** after three or four rounds, surely?

“We’re blowing out of our a*** after four rounds as young professional fighters. We just manage the recovery and breathe differently and go a bit flat-footed through the fight.

“But when you’re in your 50s, you’re absolutely exhausted and you can’t recover. Your fitness is your ability to recover and you can’t recover when you’re old. So there is a danger of this becoming a no-contest after four rounds, there really is.”