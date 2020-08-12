Mike Tyson warned he could ‘lose the plot’ during fight against Roy Jones Jr

Former world champion Carl Froch believes Mike Tyson could “lose the plot” against Roy Jones Jr because he will be “blowing out of his a***”.

Tyson and fellow ring legend Jones were due to clash in an eight-round exhibition bout on September 12 but it has now been pushed back to November 28.

Tyson has not fought since he retired on his stool against Kevin McBride in 2015 while Jones last fought professionally in 2018.

Tyson has posted regular training videos which suggest he is in fine fettle at the age of 54 but Jones has looked less convincing.

And Forch believes age will catch up with the veterans in the ring – and that could lead to a repeat of Tyson’s infamous biting of Evander Holyfield’s ear in their 1997 rematch.

“Would he lose the plot like he did against Holyfield and take a chunk of the old ear off? There could be a danger where he gets really frustrated,” he said.

“Those 16-ounce gloves are going to be more difficult to knock his opponent out. And then they’re going to be blowing out of their a*** after three or four rounds, surely?

“We’re blowing out of our a*** after four rounds as young professional fighters. We just manage the recovery and breathe differently and go a bit flat-footed through the fight.

“But when you’re in your 50s, you’re absolutely exhausted and you can’t recover. Your fitness is your ability to recover and you can’t recover when you’re old. So there is a danger of this becoming a no-contest after four rounds, there really is.”

Tyson and Jones have been warned not to be ‘too violent’ during the bout with the referee ready to step in to prevent a knockout.

There will be no ringside judges in California and therefore no official winner.