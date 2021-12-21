Mike Tyson would quickly KO sparring partners so he could get home in time to watch Tom and Jerry, according to an ex-bodyguard.

Mike Tyson, the legendary boxer, would annihilate training partners in minutes, not for fun, but to get home and watch TV faster.

Because he was desperate to watch cartoons, Tyson frequently managed to turn planned five-hour sparring sessions into less than 60 minutes of destruction.

Rudy Gonzalez, Tyson’s confidante and former bodyguard and chauffeur, had ringside seats at fights and home battles during the New Yorker’s rise to fame.

“When we were training in Vegas, his sparring sessions were from 12 to 5 p.m.,” Gonzalez explained.

“He’d be the nicest guy in the room before sparring, asking his sparring partners, ‘How are you doing today, how’s the family?’

“Then he’d just knock out five guys in a row, so there was nobody left after an hour.”

“I saw him punch the heavy bag so hard that the chains broke a few times, and the other boxers would just walk away, saying, ‘We aren’t f****** with you today.’

‘It makes no difference how much you pay me.’

“Anyone who thought they could take him on, he’d hit them and they’d snap.”

They would pack their belongings shortly after that.

“So, one day, I said to my boss, ‘Boss, I’m confused; isn’t this about working on techniques?’

“If I keep it up, we’ll miss Tom and Jerry cartoons,” he responded.

Tyson has kept his passion for cartoons alive by creating the Mike Tyson Mysteries series for Adult Swim.

Gonzalez was by Tyson’s side as he went from being the most terrifying teenage boxer in history to becoming the world’s youngest heavyweight champion at the age of 20.

Tyson went from a teen criminal to a street fighting hoodlum to a polished power punching boxing phenom under the tutelage of legendary trainer Cus D’Amato, who became Tyson’s legal guardian after serving time in juvenile prison.

His training was far more regimented while he was living with D’Amato in his Catskills home.

D’Amato died just months before Tyson won the heavyweight title in 1986.

“When I first worked with him, he had to be home by 9 p.m. because we ran 10 miles in the morning,” Gonzalez explained.

“His manager Jim Jacob and trainer Kevin Rooney, as well as Cus, would make certain that I adhered to the training schedule.

“Mike was extremely well-behaved.

He’d spend hours upstairs in the house watching boxing movies and analyzing how different fighters moved and hit.

“Cus was infusing him with millennia of experience.

For him, the peek a boo technique was so simple and natural.

Cus created a Frankenstein’s monster in the form of a boxer.

