Mike Tyson’s ‘knockout win’ against shark as he prepares for delayed Roy Jones Jr clash

Mike Tyson scored the equivalent of knockout victory against a shark as he prepared for his delayed return to the ring against Roy Jones Jr.

Tyson is due to fight Jones in an eight-round exhibition match in California in November.

But as he geared up to get back in the ring for the first time since 2005, Tyson was involved in a very different challenge on Sunday.

To kick off Shark Week on the Discovery Channel, the 54-year-old was pitted against various sharks in a three-round format billed as ‘Tyson vs Jaws’

And it culminated in the former heavyweight boxing champion achieving ‘Tonic Immobility’ – a temporary state of inactivity in the shark.

To use a boxing analogy, it was the closest he could have got to a knockout victory in a challenge that he admitted left him “scared to death”.

In a promo video for the event, which aired on the Discovery Channel in the US on Sunday, Tyson had said “someone’s going to get bit” – a telling reference to the infamous incident when he bit Evander Holyfield’s ear during a heavyweight title bout.

For the ‘Tyson vs Jaws’ TV challenge, the man who became the youngest ever heavyweight champion in 1986 worked with scientists in the bahamas to get more comfortable with Sharks, according to Bleacher Report.

The first part of the challenge saw him cage diving with lemon sharks, while the second round upped the ante with an open ocean dive during which he had to gently push the sharks away if they came too close.

But the third round was where it really got scary for Tyson. The former boxer threw up before diving nearly 50 feet underwater without a cage, then had to grab a shark and try to induce tonic immobility.

Tyson could be seen grabbing a shark by the nose as it swam past and turning it on its back, successfully inducing the hypnosis-like state.

According to Shark Trust, Tonic immobility is often used by researchers when handling sharks to subdue them.

When the shark is gently turned on their back, it is thought to disorientate them, causing them to enter the state. When released the shark snaps out of this state.

Tyson said his success had helped prepare him for his upcoming match against Jones in Carson, California on November 28.

“I took on this challenger to overcome fears I still deal with in life,” Tyson said in a statement. “I equate this with overcoming my fear of getting back into the ring at 54 years old.

“I learned from this experience doing Shark Week that whatever intimidates me, I am still able to step up to the challenge of overcoming anything that would prevent me from accomplishing my life’s mission of reaching my highest potential in life and bringing me closer to God.”

He is not the only sport star to have taken on a shark as part of the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, as Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps lost a virtual race to a great white in 2017.

Tyson and Jones have been banned from hurting each other in their November fight, and have been told to treat the bout as a sparring session, with the referee ready to jump in if violence breaks out.

However, Tyson has insisted he is ready to ignore the rules against his 51-year-old opponent and look to add another knockout to his impressive record.

“If the opportunity comes, I’m always looking for it,” the 54-year-old told TMZ.

“This is search and destroy and I’m looking forward to recapturing my glory.”

The fight, which was scheduled to take place on September 12, has been put back until November 28 in order to maximise revenue.