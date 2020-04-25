Mike Tyson’s partner in a cannabis business wants to name the Camp Nou

As published by Daily Mail, Barça already have an offer to put a trade name at the Camp Nou. This is Alki David, the business partner of former boxer Mike Tyson in his cannabis business. “It’s an opportunity I’m optimistic about. It’s a historic moment in the world of sport because of the circumstances, and that fits in well with my current plans,” said the millionaire, who has a fortune of about 3 billion. of euros. The surname he proposes is that of Swissx, a brand through which he sells cannabis. “It’s my favorite option,” he acknowledged.

Trade name to help in the fight against coronavirus

The Camp Nou will have a commercial surname for the first time in the 2020-21 season. The board of directors of the club has decided to cede the title rights from the Camp Nou to the Barça Foundation, for a single season, to fight the coronavirus. The commercial area of ​​the club is already looking for which company would like to be the protagonist of the first agreement of this kind in the history of the club, because until now the Barça stadiums had never had a commercial name. Barça’s idea was to be able to finance part of the Espai Barça project, the future stadium of the club, with a surname, but as the works have been delayed this possibility remains an option for the future.

Before that, the idea was for the Camp Nou to have a surname in the 2020-21 season, but the financial benefits would be used to help the Barça Foundation and not to improve the club’s economy. According to the statement, the idea is to “get some income that will be invested in research projects and intended to combat the effects of covid-19 that are carried out in Catalonia and the rest of the world.”