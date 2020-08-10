Mike Tyson’s ring return against Roy Jones Jr delayed ahead of shark challenge

Mike Tyson’s exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr has reportedly been postponed until November.

Tyson – who was seen taking on a great white shark in the early hours of Monday – had been due to take on Jones on September 12.

But now the eight-round fight will take place behind closed doors at Dignity Health Park in Carson, California on November 28, according to The Ring.

Sources told The Ring that the much anticipated fight has been put back because Tyson’s team felt they could maximise revenue, and the move was approved by Jones.

The fight – Tyson’s first since 2005 – is due to be broadcast on pay-per-view, and is expected to cost $50 for American fans to watch.

It will also be aired on multimedia platform Triller, which is currently producing a 10-part docu-series.

The rivals have been banned from hurting each other and have been told to treat the bout as a sparring session, with the referee ready to jump in if violence breaks out.

But Tyson, 54, insists he is ready to ignore the rules against his 51-year-old opponent and look to add another knockout to his impressive record.

“If the opportunity comes, I’m always looking for it,” the 54-year-old told TMZ.

“This is search and destroy and I’m looking forward to recapturing my glory.”

Meanwhile, Tyson was seen engaging in an incredible man vs beast challenge against a shark in the early hours of Monday morning (3am UK time), in the annual TV programme ‘Shark Week’.

Shark Week runs for seven days on the Discovery Channel and has previously featured Olympian Michael Phelps racing a shark.

The former heavyweight champion was pitted against various sharks in a three-round format billed as ‘Tyson vs Jaws’.

And it culminated in the former heavyweight boxing champion achieving ‘Tonic Immobility’ – a temporary state of inactivity in the shark.