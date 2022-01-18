Mike Vrabel Makes a Brutally Honest Statement About Ja’Marr Chase

Mike Vrabel Makes a Brutally Honest Acknowledgement About Ja’Marr Chase

With a 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders over the weekend, the Cincinnati Bengals ended a 31-year playoff drought.

The Bengals punched their ticket to the playoffs with the victory.

The No. 1 opponent.

The Tennessee Titans are the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

Because the two teams didn’t meet during the regular season, familiarity will be a challenge.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, on the other hand, is hoping that one of his defensive backs has experience with Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

During their collegiate careers, Chase and defensive back Kristian Fulton were teammates for the LSU Tigers.

Will Fulton’s time on the same team as Chase in college help him in the playoffs?

Certainly, Vrabel hopes so.

He said, “I hope so…That’s all I’ve got.”

Mike Vrabel Has Brutally Honest Admission On Ja’Marr Chase

Mike Vrabel Has Brutally Honest Admission On Ja’Marr Chase