Mike Vrabel Makes a Major Derrick Henry Announcement

Derrick Henry Gets Some Major News From Mike Vrabel

The Tennessee Titans have remained atop the AFC standings despite the absence of their bell cow running back Derrick Henry.

And he appears to be on his way back sooner rather than later.

“Mike Vrabel said Derrick Henry is doing some work today, and they’ve discussed opening the window for him to return,” Turron Davenport of ESPN writes, adding, “The decision will likely come mid-week.”

Mike Vrabel Announces Some Big Derrick Henry News

Mike Vrabel Announces Some Big Derrick Henry News

Mike Vrabel said Derrick Henry is doing some work today, and they’ve discussed opening the window for him to return. The decision will likely come mid-week. #Titans — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) January 3, 2022