Mike Vrabel Makes an Insightful Remark About RB Derrick Henry

Mike Vrabel says something interesting about Derrick Henry, the running back.

Derrick Henry, the Tennessee Titans’ star tailback, was activated from injured reserve just two days ago.

He’ll be able to play against the Houston Texans this weekend as a result.

When asked if he saw enough of Henry in practice this week to activate him for Week 18, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said yes.

Fans of the Titans should be happy with his response.

According to Ben Arthur of The Tennessean, Vrabel said, “I think he looked good.”

“We’ll see where he’s at tomorrow and how he responds after two days on the turf, but I’m happy with where he’s at right now.”

The Titans don’t have to decide on Henry just yet.

They’ll almost certainly give us an update on him tomorrow.

Mike Vrabel Has Telling Comment About RB Derrick Henry

