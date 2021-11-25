Mike Vrabel Makes an Insightful Remark About The Patriots

Mike Vrabel Makes a Clever Remark About The Patriots

In a game between AFC contenders, the Tennessee Titans will face the New England Patriots in a few days.

Mike Vrabel, the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, knows exactly who he’ll be facing.

The Patriots’ emergence as a dynasty in the early 2000s was made possible by the longtime star.

That is why his most recent remark about the Patriots has gotten so much attention.

He claimed there are parallels between this Patriots team and the one that began an incredible run in 2001.

“I believe there are parallels.”

Vrabel told Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald, “Obviously, there’s a lot of history there with one particular quarterback.”

Here’s what he had to say further:

It’s a little early to predict that Mac Jones will lead the Patriots to six Super Bowl victories.

But, like Tom Brady when he got his first shot, it’s clear he’s capable of leading the offense.

The next step is to lead his team to a seventh Lombardi Trophy, which would be an NFL record.

Regarding the Patriots, Mike Vrabel has a telling remark.

