Mike Vrabel Makes an Insightful Remark About The Patriots

Mike Vrabel Makes a Clever Remark About The Patriots
In a game between AFC contenders, the Tennessee Titans will face the New England Patriots in a few days.
Mike Vrabel, the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, knows exactly who he’ll be facing.
The Patriots’ emergence as a dynasty in the early 2000s was made possible by the longtime star.
That is why his most recent remark about the Patriots has gotten so much attention.
He claimed there are parallels between this Patriots team and the one that began an incredible run in 2001.
“I believe there are parallels.”
Vrabel told Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald, “Obviously, there’s a lot of history there with one particular quarterback.”
Here’s what he had to say further:
It’s a little early to predict that Mac Jones will lead the Patriots to six Super Bowl victories.
But, like Tom Brady when he got his first shot, it’s clear he’s capable of leading the offense.
The next step is to lead his team to a seventh Lombardi Trophy, which would be an NFL record.
“And I think you’re starting to see some of those plays start to look like they looked in the past. Mac’s done a very nice job of executing and proving what it is they want him to do, and what it is they’re asking him to do. I’d say he has a strong grasp of what they’re doing now.”