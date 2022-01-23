Mike Vrabel Makes an Open Statement About Ryan Tannehill’s Play.

After the Titans’ loss to the Bengals on Saturday, head coach Mike Vrabel isn’t about to throw his quarterback under the bus.

After the game, Vrabel spoke with the media and stated that losing will never be about one person as long as he is the coach.

“Losing will never be about one person,” Vrabel said, “not as long as I’m the head coach, which will be a long time.”

Mike Vrabel Has Honest Admission On Ryan Tannehill’s Performance

Mike Vrabel Has Honest Admission On Ryan Tannehill’s Performance