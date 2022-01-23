Mike Vrabel’s Ryan Tannehill Remark Is Going Viral

Mike Vrabel’s Ryan Tannehill remark has gone viral.

Following the Tennessee Titans’ humiliating loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday afternoon, Mike Vrabel refused to throw his quarterback under the bus.

In the Titans’ 19-16 loss to the Bengals, Ryan Tannehill, the 33-year-old veteran, was awful.

During the game, he threw three interceptions, two of which led to Cincinnati field goals.

It’s possible to argue that Tannehill is the sole reason the Titans lost.

Vrabel, on the other hand, refused to acknowledge it.

During his postgame press conference, Titans head coach Jon Robinson defended his quarterback.

Vrabel stated, “Nobody feels worse than @ryantannehill1.”

