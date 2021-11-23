Mike Zimmer Reacts To Kirk Cousins’ Remarks From Yesterday

Mike Zimmer Responds To Kirk Cousins’ Comments From Yesterday

Last night, Kirk Cousins led the Minnesota Vikings to a hard-fought victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Cousins, on the other hand, had a number of opportunities to lose the game.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, on the other hand, is unconcerned about Cousins being “too aggressive” with his throws.

He told reporters today that he wants to see Cousins “go for the jugular” because it helps the offense open up.

“I want him to keep doing it the way he is.”

You throw an interception if you throw one.

That’s the way it goes.

“If we keep going for the jugular, a lot of other possibilities open up,” Zimmer explained.

All things considered, Cousins had one of his best games yesterday.

In the 34-31 victory over the Packers, he completed 24 of 35 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns.

He has 1,379 yards, 11 touchdowns, and no interceptions since Week 6.

The Minnesota Vikings are currently 5-5 and on the verge of making the playoffs, thanks to Kirk Cousins.

However, there is still a long way to go and many more big games to play.

Cousins will almost certainly need to maintain this level of play to ensure his team’s return to the playoffs, especially with the defense performing so poorly.

With Cousins and Zimmer in charge, can the Minnesota Vikings make the playoffs?

