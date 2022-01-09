Mike Zimmer sent a reporter a brutally honest postgame message.

After the game, Mike Zimmer had a brutally honest message for the reporter.

Mike Zimmer, the Vikings’ head coach, was ice cold during his postgame press conference.

Zimmer was asked about his job prospects for the coming week, and he responded by asking about the reporter’s job prospects.

Zimmer replied, “I haven’t heard about yours either.”

Mike Zimmer Had Brutally Honest Postgame Message For Reporter

Mike Zimmer Had Brutally Honest Postgame Message For Reporter

Mike Zimmer said he hasn’t heard about his job status. “I haven’t heard about yours, either,” he says to the reporter who asked the question. — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) January 9, 2022