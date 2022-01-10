Mike Zimmer’s Reaction To Being Fired By The Vikings

Mike Zimmer on Being Fired By The Vikings

Mike Zimmer was fired by the Minnesota Vikings on Monday morning, a day after the team’s season finale against the Chicago Bears.

The longtime franchise head coach is out, and the Vikings will move on to the next chapter after eight seasons and an overall record well above.500.

With an announcement made early Monday morning, Minnesota made its decision official.

Zimmer did not respond to the news until much later, but in the early evening, he did comment on his firing.

In his message, he expressed gratitude to the Vikings’ fans and apologized for not leading the team to greater success.

“I’d like to express my gratitude for all of your help over the past eight years.

Zimmer said in a statement, via NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, “I’ve grown to love the people of Minnesota; it has become our home…”

“I’ve put my heart and soul into this organization and the players.”

I’ve had some fantastic assistant coaches who have put in a lot of effort.

I apologize for not being able to finish it.

“This place is truly unique because of the fans.”

The atmosphere at US Bank Stadium on a Sunday afternoon is incredible.

I’ll miss working with the players, some of whom have been with me for the entire eight years.

I’d like to express my gratitude to the players who welcomed me in 2014 and believed in my ability to guide them to greatness.”