Mike Zimmer’s remark about Kellen Mond has gone viral.

Mike Zimmer’s Reaction To Kellen Mond Has Gone Viral

Based on a comment made during his postgame presser, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer must know his fate in Minnesota.

Zimmer was asked if he planned to see backup quarterback Kellen Mond next week, given that Minnesota’s season is all but over, and he gave a firm no.

“Not in the least,” Zimmer said.

It got even colder when he was asked why.

Zimmer said, “I see him every day.”

Mike Zimmer’s Comment On Kellen Mond Is Going Viral

Mike Zimmer’s Comment On Kellen Mond Is Going Viral