Mikel Arteta and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are feuding, but a divorce is unlikely at Arsenal.

Arsenal captain Aaron Ramsey was left out of the 3-0 win over Southampton on Saturday, but he could return against West Ham on Tuesday.

EMIRATES STADIUM — On a day when two Arsenal fans – Dimitri and Kelli, according to the scoreboard – celebrated their love for one another by getting engaged on the side of the Emirates pitch with Gunnersaurus as their witness, Mikel Arteta was doing his best to play down talk of the club’s captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, getting divorced.

Aubameyang was left out of Arteta’s matchday squad due to a “disciplinary breach,” according to Arteta.

It was later revealed that Aubameyang had flown abroad to attend to a personal matter, but returned to duty later than expected, jeopardizing Arsenal’s Covid-19 protocols.

This was not the first time Aubameyang had done something wrong.

He was demoted to the bench for a north London derby against Spurs in March after arriving late at the stadium, and he was “reminded of his responsibilities” in February after a video was posted on Instagram showing him getting a tattoo on his hand during a state of emergency.

Arteta emphasized before the game that no player was exempt from the club’s rules.

“I think we’ve been very consistent that there are non-negotiables on the team that we’ve set ourselves and as a club,” a visibly irritated Arteta said before the match.

The Aubameyang incident was the last thing Arteta needed after a tumultuous few weeks that had raised questions about whether this young, new-look Arsenal team is closing the gap on the division’s best teams or still lagging behind them.

During his pre-match press duties, the 39-year-old was visibly spiky, with a flicker of grey strands in his trademark jet black hair betraying the unrelenting stresses of managing this club.

The perfect antidote was a 3-0 win over Southampton, which came with 28 minutes to spare.

With the exception of a tense first 15 minutes in which Arsenal struggled to cope with Southampton’s well-coordinated high press, this was a routine three points for a team that likes to make life difficult for itself.

Yes, there was.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Mikel Arteta and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have issues – but an imminent divorce at Arsenal is unlikely