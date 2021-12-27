Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s manager, has given his approval for Philippe Coutinho to join Barcelona in January.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s manager, has given his approval for Philippe Coutinho to leave Barcelona in January.

ARSENAL boss Mikel Arteta is said to have approved the signing of Barcelona outcast Philippe Coutinho.

Arsenal, who are currently fourth in the Premier League, are looking to bolster their squad in January in order to keep up their push for European football.

According to Fichajes.net, Arsenal is interested in signing Barcelona outcast Coutinho.

When asked if he approved of the former Liverpool player’s arrival, Arteta said, “a resounding yes.”

The Gunners are hoping Coutinho can reclaim his world-class form from his previous Premier League stint.

And Arsenal could benefit from the 29-year-old’s ‘right solutions.’

“It would be useful to change something, even if it is never easy,” Arteta said of Arsenal’s January plans.

“We’re working on it, trying to figure out what our needs are and how to meet them.”

Coutinho may find it difficult to break into Arsenal’s formidable three-man defense.

Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, and Martin Odegaard have combined for 16 goals in their last six appearances for the club.

Arteta’s team is displaying ‘unity,’ which has been rare on Arsenal’s red side since the Arsene Wenger era.

“We go to every ground to try to impose our game, and this was a really good example,” the Spaniard said.

“This is an important victory for us.”

We appeared focused and committed.

I’m overjoyed.

In the Premier League, it is difficult to win away.

“I am very pleased with the way we were dominant from the start and the quality we demonstrated.”

“The way we want to play is inextricably linked to the direction the team is taking, how we are growing, and the understanding, unity, and support we receive from our fans on every pitch.”

“The club’s and our fans’ unity is very pleasing.”

