Mikel Arteta confident insider knowledge will help Arsenal against Manchester City

Mikel Arteta is hopeful his insider knowledge can help Arsenal upset Manchester City and end their miserable run against his former employers.

Arteta spent three seasons at the Etihad working alongside Pep Guardiola. In that time, Arsenal lost seven of nine meetings and won only once.

The Gunners have conceded three goals in five of their last six clashes with City but, ahead of Wednesday’s meeting at the Etihad, Arteta believes his insight will be crucial.

‘It gives me a very clear idea of what they are trying to do, what they will be looking to do,’ said the Arsenal manager. ‘It’s something different to be able to stop that and, as well, create the issues that I think we can create for them. That has to happen on the day — when City are at their best, we know what they are capable of.’

Arsenal’s last Premier League victory over City came in December 2015 — when Arteta was still a Gunners player. In the three years when Arteta and Guardiola were colleagues, the only loss to Arsenal came in the 2017 FA Cup semi-final.

But Arsenal are eight Premier League games undefeated and Arteta said: ‘It’s going to be a very special night. I am very excited to get back there. I have some fantastic memories. But now I am in a different position, another bench, and I will defend my club as well as I can. To have any chance to win a game at the Etihad, we have to be at our best.’

Arsenal will be without Lucas Torreira for eight to 10 weeks after it was confirmed the midfielder broke his ankle against Portsmouth. Arteta is confident, however, that both Shkodran Mustafi and January signing Cedric Soares will be available against City.

